(USSA NEWS) – A New York woman is facing weapons charges after the NYPD stormed her home and seized at least 22 guns from her apartment.

Members of the NYPD raided Elizaveta Zlatkis’ home in 2019 and discovered the “guns.” A later investigation found that 21 of the 22 firearms were not real.

Analysis from the department showed that all weapons were either inoperable or fake, and Elizaveta Zlatkis has said that she lends the fake weapons to rappers and producers to use in music videos or other artistic productions.

