Newly released text messages obtained by Fox News show Hunter Biden’s ex-associate James Gilliar asking to ‘get Joe [Biden] involved’ in a China deal to make it look like ‘truly a family business.’

Joe Biden is a national security threat.

Via Fox News:

In text messages dating back to 2017, Hunter’s now-ex-associates James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski discussed a breakdown of the joint venture with CEFC, the “stakes” and appeared to suggest getting the now-president-elect involved. In text messages dating back to 2017, Hunter’s now-ex-associates James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski discussed a breakdown of the joint venture with CEFC, the “stakes” and appeared to suggest getting the now-president-elect involved. In another exchange, Bobulinski, in a text message to Gilliar on April 30, 2017, asked, “what is the deal w Jim Biden as he wasn’t part of the discussion but now seems a focal point.” Gilliar replied: “With H demons, could be good to have a back up, he strengthens our USP to Chinese as it looks like a truly family business, and I like the dude.” “USP” in business dealings typically stands for “unique selling proposition” or “unique selling point.” A source, though, said “USP” could also stand for U.S. persons.

Other text messages released to Fox News shows Gilliar asking Bobulinski to come up with an “a lister to meet chairman Sunday.”

“Ok. A ‘lister’?” Bobulinski replied on May 4, 2017.

“Top person at same level as chairman, who would like to access China or money,” Gilliar replied. “It’s the way it works culturally for them.”

Gilliar added: “And empowers the B family so therefore us.”

The next day Gilliar sent a text to Bobulinski: “Think Joe may come Sunday. I’m hoping.”

“Yah I told Jim that’s a no brainer if he can make it he should be there,” Bobulinski replied on May 5, 2017.

Gilliar replied: “Agreed.”

Fox News reported that Joe Biden did not attend that particular meeting.

We do know however that Joe Biden did meet with Tony Bobulinski at the Beverly Hills Hilton at least one time.

“Hunter Biden called his dad “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman” and frequently referenced asking him for the sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said. “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen first hand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

A May 2017 text message previously released revealed Tony Bobulinski was warned by his business partner James Gilliar not to mention Joe Biden was involved.

Tony Bobulinski was brought into Sinohawk Holdings to be CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden — James Gilliar made sure to warn Bobulinski never to mention Joe Biden being involved because they were paranoid.

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid.”

Joe Biden continues to claim his son Hunter did nothing wrong while at the same time asserting he had no idea what Hunter was up to with his overseas business deals.

Joe Biden is a liar and a national security threat.

