https://bigleaguepolitics.com/newsmax-immediately-jumps-the-shark-by-joining-the-coronation-of-president-elect-joe-biden/

Newsmax has gained an incredible ratings boost due to Fox News’ total betrayal of President Donald Trump and his supporters following the electoral fraud that occurred last month.

However, the upstart right-wing news network may have already blown their momentum, as they have began calling Joe Biden by “president-elect,” effectively joining in the propaganda campaign behind the Democrats’ color revolution coup to overthrow the Bill of Rights and Constitution.

“As a result of the Electoral College vote Joe Biden is the president-elect and will be referred to as such on Newsmax,” a spokesperson for Newsmax said to The Hill. “We also recognize President Trump continues to contest the results and we will cover aspects of that news story.”

Trending: TOTAL BETRAYAL: Supreme Court Strikes Down Kansas Law Requiring Identification to Vote

Newsmax caved on the same day as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), showing how the controlled conservative movement is working in tandem to enforce the vote steal.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said.

He added that “many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20.”

Big League Politics has reported on the sudden and unexpected rise of Newsmax and the network’s potential to supplant Fox News as the top news source for Republicans amidst Trump’s dominance over the GOP:

The upstart television network Newsmax is planning a dramatic expansion after gaining massive numbers of views from Fox News due to the station refusing to properly cover election fraud claims. Reuters has reported that they are planning to add more staff members in the United States and London. They are also going to add a new primetime host and create additional weekend programming to capitalize on their rapidly growing fan base. Newsmax host Greg Kelly received an average of 229,000 viewers from the coveted 25-to-54 age demographic on Monday for the early evening time slot. Kelly beat Fox’s Martha MacCallum, who brought in 203,000 viewers from that key demographic over the 7 p.m. hour, for the first time. Fox News is still beating Newsmax in the overall ratings handily, but Newsmax is also growing exponentially on digital platforms. They are preparing to challenge Fox News for supremacy over the conservative media market, according to Newsmax chief executive Chris Ruddy. “People are really tired of Fox News,” Ruddy said in a recent interview. “There is a perception that they really tried to torpedo the president.”

The capitulation of Newsmax may be an indication that the conservative movement is rotten to its very core and is irredeemable.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

