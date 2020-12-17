https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newt-gingrich-biden-china-election/2020/12/17/id/1001967

The United States is in “one of the most dangerous periods” in its history because of China, and most people don’t realize how “deeply serious” the problem is, particularly after Joe Biden’s election, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Thursday.

“You have a president-elect who cannot even tell the truth about his relationship with the Chinese,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “There is a story today that he may appoint one of the two major movie executives who have been kowtowing to the Chinese for a decade to be the ambassador to Beijing.”

Gingrich was referring to reports that Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger tops Biden’s wish list for an ambassadorship to China or the United Kingdom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources are also saying that former Disney Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and producer Matt Walden, the husband of Walt Disney Television chairman Dana Walden, is being considered for an ambassadorship to an unnamed European country.

Gingrich also said that in his own newsletter, he refers to a Chinese professor “who says openly in a class in Shanghai we have friends in high places” and that “everything will be great again” with President Donald Trump out of office.

Americans should also be outraged over censorship by big tech, including on the Hunter Biden investigation, said Gingrich.

“They are watching their country being taken away from them by huge interest groups who are clearly more comfortable with the Chinese dictatorship than they are with the United States,” said Gingrich.

The former speaker also said he agrees with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should be replaced.

“If AOC is serious, all she and the gang have to do is refuse to vote for Pelosi,” said Gingrich. “Pelosi doesn’t have the votes to become speaker because (House Minority Leader) Kevin McCarthy did such a great job… she literally has too narrow of a margin. This is why she can’t take (Rep. Eric) Swalwell off the Intelligence Committee. She needs him.

But he said he also thinks AOC “talks a lot,” but she’ll eventually cave, and “she will be just another compromiser.”

