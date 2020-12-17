https://www.oann.com/nokia-names-new-chief-strategy-and-technology-officer/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nokia-names-new-chief-strategy-and-technology-officer

December 17, 2020

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Nokia on Thursday named Nishant Batra as chief strategy and technology officer and member of its group leadership team, effective Jan. 18.

Batra, who is currently CTO at auto technology group Veoneer and previously worked for many years at Ericsson, will be based initially in Finland and then move to the United States.

Batra spent more than a decade at Ericsson and has been CTO at Veoneer since 2018.

“The telecommunications industry is an exciting place to be at the moment with 5G now really taking off, and Nokia is right at the heart of it,” he said in a statement.

Marcus Weldon, its previous technology chief, stepped down late last month. Several other senior executives have also quit the company since Nokia announced a new structure in October under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark.

The new operating model will be implemented from Jan. 1 and Lundmark has said Nokia will now have 11 members in the new leadership team from 17 earlier.

Other senior managers who have left the company recently include Chief Marketing Officer Barry French and president of global services and member of the group’s leadership team Sanjay Goel.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

