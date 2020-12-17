https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/17/not-a-scoop-hunter-bidens-old-business-associates-were-asking-to-get-joe-involved-with-cefc-joint-venture/

Fox News is reporting Thursday afternoon that an ex-business associate of Hunter Biden asked him in a text to “get Joe involved” in a joint venture with Chinese energy company CEFC to make it appear to the Chinese like a “truly family business.”

NEW: #HunterBiden ex-associate James Gilliar asked to ‘get Joe involved,’ make it look like ‘truly family business,’ texts show

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid,” Gilliar writes.https://t.co/qMYWiq7mIl — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) December 17, 2020

Brooke Singman reports:

In text messages dating back to 2017, Hunter’s now-ex-associates James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski discussed a breakdown of the joint venture with CEFC, the “stakes” and appeared to suggest getting the now-president-elect involved. In a back-and-forth over the terms of the company, Gilliar, in a May 11, 2017 text message to Bobulinski, wrote: “Man U are right let’s get the company set up, then tell H and family the high stakes and get Joe involved.” It is unclear how Gilliar proposed getting Biden involved. Biden repeatedly has denied being involved with his son’s business dealings. In another exchange, Bobulinski, in a text message to Gilliar on April 30, 2017, asked, “what is the deal w Jim Biden as he wasn’t part of the discussion but now seems a focal point.” Gilliar replied: “With H demons, could be good to have a back up, he strengthens our USP to Chinese as it looks like a truly family business, and I like the dude.”

That name Tony Bobulinski rings a bell. Isn’t he the guy who held a press conference before the second presidential debate spilling all of this to anyone in the press who would listen? He did eventually get the attention of Tucker Carlson and the FBI.

And even though Joe Biden denies knowing anything about his son’s business engagements, we recently learned that Hunter wanted keys made for Joe and Jill to the office he was sharing with an “emissary” from CEFC.

Lol! Look what we found! Welcome to the party, Brooke 🤦‍♂️ — ITS NOT ABOUT THE VIRUS (@JeremyBattles2) December 17, 2020

Not a scoop, we’ve known. — Claire207ME 🦞⚓️🇺🇸 (@Claire207ME) December 17, 2020

This information came out two months ago — Justin (@LetFriedomRing) December 17, 2020

Are you actually serious? Breaking? This shit all came out before the election and was blacklisted from every major media outlet. “Breaking” lmao — Deputy Football (@deputyfootball) December 17, 2020

We’ve all seen these emails. All these journos pulling their head out of the sand now to actually look at what’s been there for months. — brian crabbe (@Brian_Crabbe) December 17, 2020

Old news.

If you were serious, You probably ought to go back and interview Bobulinski. — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) December 17, 2020

Everyone in the media except for Carlson treated Bobulinski like had COVID and maintained social distance.

This is months old. — Stargate (@Ghost2Patrices) December 17, 2020

NEW? I knew this months ago. — President-Elect Corner Pundit (@Corner_Pundit) December 17, 2020

Where have you been? I’m not a blue check mark but I knew this for months. — President Elect Illiberal #TeamSidney (@2Illiberalality) December 17, 2020

Hunter’s business associates wanting the “big guy” on board is not “new” to anyone who’s been paying attention.

