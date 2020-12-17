https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/not-sustainable-not-for-anyone-every-elected-official-pushing-covid-lockdowns-should-be-forced-to-read-this-heartbreaking-thread/

We’re not sure how many more stories elected officials like Northam, Whitmer, Newsom, Murphy, Inslee, Gordon, Cooper, Hogan and any other elected official placing draconian restrictions on their people need to hear before they figure out their solution is worse than the problem … but we’ll keep sharing and sending them.

Like this thread from Krista M. Oliver about her cousin, Joe Metzger, who passed away.

Take a look.

Lockdowns are more dangerous than the damn virus.

He went from homeless to running three restaurants.

The American dream, right there.

Keep going.

Sadly, Joe is not alone in this … it’s happening all across the country.

Awful.

Prayers up.

Shameful.

Not.

For.

Anyone.

We don’t usually share tweets with a GoFundMe but this editor thought this story was just a little different.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s family.

***

