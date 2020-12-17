https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/not-sustainable-not-for-anyone-every-elected-official-pushing-covid-lockdowns-should-be-forced-to-read-this-heartbreaking-thread/

We’re not sure how many more stories elected officials like Northam, Whitmer, Newsom, Murphy, Inslee, Gordon, Cooper, Hogan and any other elected official placing draconian restrictions on their people need to hear before they figure out their solution is worse than the problem … but we’ll keep sharing and sending them.

Like this thread from Krista M. Oliver about her cousin, Joe Metzger, who passed away.

Take a look.

I pride myself on being authentic. I’m not afraid to tell the ugly parts of my life. And this is ugly. But, I want people to know how these lockdowns have affected people. My cousin owned 3 restaurants in STL & had been clean for 5 yrs. He passed away this week Here’s his story — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) December 17, 2020

Lockdowns are more dangerous than the damn virus.

My cousin Joe had a very hard time with drugs and alcohol in his early life. At one point he was homeless, living couch to couch, stealing money from his parents, and doing anything he can for a high. He eventually got help after years of going back to this lifestyle — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) December 17, 2020

Joey’s saving grace was food. He went to culinary school before his addiction and used his passion for cooking to get him off the streets. He opened up 3 restaurants in the STL area and they became a success. Joe’s past 10 years have been the best his life has ever been. — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) December 17, 2020

He went from homeless to running three restaurants.

The American dream, right there.

Keep going.

When COVID hit, this took a huge toll on his 3 restaurants. He did anything he could to keep them going. These were his babies. They kept him clean. After months of silent struggle, we started to see Joe slip away. He drank for the first time in 5 years when I last saw him. — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) December 17, 2020

Sadly, Joe is not alone in this … it’s happening all across the country.

After a series of other events in his life, the past few months have been a struggle for him. But, the financial strain of these lockdowns on his businesses and employees was so hard on him. He relapsed recently and passed away this week. — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) December 17, 2020

Awful.

Prayers up.

Not only did a family lose their loved one but, STL will soon lose 3 businesses. Without Joe, these places won’t stand much longer. — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) December 17, 2020

Shameful.

I hope to get the word out that these lockdowns have repercussions. They affect livelihoods, families, and people’s mental health. This is not sustainable. Not for anyone. ❤️ — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) December 17, 2020

For those that are asking his restaurants are: 7 West Bar and Grill in Trenton

The Cobblestone Eatery in Lebanon

Dive Bar in Fairview Heights Thank you everyone for your kind words. — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) December 17, 2020

https://t.co/wJ22HIgXc0 Here is his GoFund Me. Thank you everyone. — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) December 17, 2020

We don’t usually share tweets with a GoFundMe but this editor thought this story was just a little different.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s family.

