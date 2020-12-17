https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/nothing-see-just-nypd-deploying-dystopian-robotic-dog/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The NYPD is set to deploy a 70 pound robotic dog made by Boston Dynamics that is capable of opening doors and moving objects out of its path.

In fact, the “dog,” called Digidog, has already been used to apprehend a suspect, according to a report by ABC 7 News.

“This dog is going to save lives, protect people, and protect officers and that’s our goal,” NYPD Technical Assistance Response Unit Inspector (TARU) Frank Digiacomo said.

Read the full story ›

The post Nothing to see here, just NYPD deploying dystopian robotic dog appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

