https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/17/oh-no-he-didnt-he-did-when-asked-to-describe-hillary-clinton-in-1-word-james-woods-answers-as-only-he-can-and-omg-lol/

Yikes. Someone should tell anyone running a fan club account for Hillary Clinton they’re just setting her up for some serious trolling with tweets like this one.

Really, the first word that comes to our minds?

We’re pretty sure this fan wouldn’t like it.

And we KNOW he/she/it/them/zhe/unicorn wouldn’t like what James Woods had to say.

Hey, we see what he did here.

Gosh, it’s like James really knows her. Heh.

WE didn’t say it.

WE didn’t write it.

We laughed at it.

We totally wrote about it.

We might even agree with him.

But WE didn’t say it.

Bigfoot.

*snicker*

Haiti.

See?

Of so much.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

Related:

Dropped on your head? LOL! AOC’s greedy poll on whether or not $600 is ‘enough’ for a 2nd COVID check goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

AYFKM?! Dr. David Samadi shares DAMNING video of Austrian parliamentarian testing something VERY different to prove what a joke rapid COVID tests really are (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...