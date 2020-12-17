https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/17/old-tweets-come-back-to-bite-jennifer-rubin-after-she-says-merrick-garland-and-doug-jones-arent-good-enough-for-ag/

Jennifer Rubin, The Washington Post’s “conservative” voice, thinks that the two white men being talked about for attorney general in the Biden administration — Doug Jones and Merrick Garland — just aren’t liberal enough:

Reporters keep exaggerating Jones civil rights record. One big KKK prosecution.confirmed a bunch of Trump judges. Far to the right of the base on abortion. And how did they get down to 2 white men?? There is no one else?? https://t.co/Eh5cIdPzU1 — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 17, 2020

LOL. SHE wanted Garland for AG already once before:

The next president is going to have to appt a person to go through the entire govt and determine who broke laws and who should be prosecuted. I have the perfect person: Merrick Garland — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 27, 2019

Was she ever a conservative though?

This human was the “conservative” at the WaPo until the last seven minutes https://t.co/BL2gJiagUy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 17, 2020

These descriptions we give ourselves — conservative, liberal, etc. — they matter. But not to Rubin:

Doug Jones is unacceptable because he is “far to the right of the base on abortion,” says one of the Washington Post’s conservative commentators. https://t.co/Y1IpFe0Cfq — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) December 17, 2020

She’s also a hack. Here she is praising Doug Jones’ “courage” and “clarity”:

Maybe she just forgot about these old tweets:

YES! If you think R’s have to be thrown out to account for this then you must support/defend Jones for taking the right vote — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

And how about how she just dismissed Jones’ prosecution of the murderers of four little Black girls?

Notice how she diminishes the successful prosecution of the murder of 4 little black girls https://t.co/sqSpVIfXN9 — Federico Chispas (@dfsparks) December 17, 2020

Rubin’s criticism might work in Jones’ favor, however:

If Rubin is against him, that’s just one more point in Jones’ favor. https://t.co/7MutyI2uje — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) December 17, 2020

And we just spent four years how Merrick Garland got robbed of LIFETIME APPOINTMENT to the Supreme Court and now he’s not good enough?

Garland was good enough for a lifetime appointment to SCOTUS but not for AG? https://t.co/4Fnq3XnUPp — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) December 17, 2020

It’s The Babylon Bee, but real:

Jen Rubin is parodying her own self parody existence at this point. This is incredible; the Bee could’ve tweeted it. https://t.co/Vg1w6WOO2z — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) December 17, 2020

