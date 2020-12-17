https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/outrageous-supreme-court-purposefully-delaying-slow-walking-sidney-powell-emergency-petitions-state-responses-not-due-till-january-14/

How many more different layers of corruption do the American people have to endure before their President is rightfully recognized as the winner of the 2020 election?

Continue to pray for the President, his family, and America as a whole.

Sidney Powell, the blessed attorney who is fighting for our President, tweeted that the Supreme Court is now delaying our (America’s) cases in swing states that need to be heard. These cases show the corruption and the magnitude of the efforts to steal the election from President Trump.

These cases should have the highest priority. Americans want justice and will not stand for a stolen election. We will not agree to a communist takeover of America.

But for some reason, the Supreme Court is delaying cases from being heard related to the election steal. To date, the courts have heard no cases related to the greatest election steal and fraud in world history.

They were submitted electronically Saturday morning and all copies hand-delivered and fees paid. #SupremeCourt clerk refused to give reason and will not return phone calls!!

What is going on??

Unprecedented lack of professionalism @realDonaldTrump @GenFlynn @POTUS @Scavino45 pic.twitter.com/NE5gwpjfzT — Sidney Powell (@SidneyPowell1) December 17, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Supreme Court can attempt to delay the President’s rightful claim as the winner of the 2020 election but Americans won’t put up with this. Americans who love their country are reaching their limit. This is the most important moment in our history. We will either have our country or we will not.

The Supreme Court needs to understand that their delays will not be tolerated. Americans want justice now.

The post OUTRAGEOUS: Supreme Court Is Purposefully Delaying and Slow Walking Sidney Powell Emergency Petitions – State Responses Not Due Till January 14 appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

