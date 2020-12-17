https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/25-black-pastors-urge-raphael-warnock-fight-systemic-racism-abortion/

(BREITBART) – More than 25 black pastors signed a letter sent Friday to Democrat Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, calling on him to change his radical stance on abortion which, they stated, is founded on racism.

In the letter, the pastors wrote that, while they “applaud” Warnock’s advocacy for justice and social reform, they cannot abide by his statements that he is a “pro-choice pastor,” one who will “always fight for reproductive justice,” and believes abortion is an exercise in “human agency and freedom.”

The pastors asserted: “We believe these statements represent grave errors of judgment and a lapse in pastoral responsibility, and we entreat you to reconsider them. As a Christian pastor and as a Black leader, you have a duty to renounce the evil of abortion, which kills a disproportionate number of Black children. Your open advocacy of abortion is a scandal to the faith and to the Black community.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

