PENCE: ‘Dems Said It Couldn’t Be Done, This Week America Witnessed the Beginning of the End’ of CoVID

Vice President Mike Pence addressed voters in Columbus, Georgia Thursday ahead of the Peach State’s pivotal run-off election; saying this week marked the “beginning of the end” of the global CoVID pandemic.

