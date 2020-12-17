https://www.theepochtimes.com/pence-to-get-covid-19-vaccine-in-bid-to-build-confidence-among-americans_3622382.html
Vice President Mike Pence will be injected with the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine in a public event on Friday, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to get vaccinated soon. The White House announced that Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, “will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.” Surgeon General Jerome Adams will join the couple to receive the vaccine at the event, which will take place at the White House. Adams wrote on Twitter that one reason he’s getting vaccinated is the 95 percent efficacy that the vaccine showed in a phase 3 clinical trial. The timing of Pence and President Donald Trump getting vaccinated has consumed a portion of the media in recent days. The White House’s National Security Council initially said senior officials across the legislative, judicial, and executive branches would …