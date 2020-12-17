https://bongino.com/peter-navarro-releases-damning-report-on-2020-election-fraud/

Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and Assistant to the President Peter Navarro released a thirty-six page report on the 2020 election earlier this morning.

Titled “The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities,” the report focuses on outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, equal protection clause violations, voting machine irregularities, and significant statistical anomalies.

A summary of the report’s key allegations from its executive summary are as follows:

The ballots in question because of the identified election irregularities are more than sufficient to swing the outcome in favor of President Trump should even a relatively small portion of these ballots be ruled illegal.

All six battleground states exhibit most, or all, six dimensions of election irregularities.

This was theft by a thousand cuts across six dimensions and six battleground states rather than any one single “silver bullet” election irregularity.

A table from the report breaks down which irregularities apply to each state analyzed. It also compares Biden’s reported margin of victory to the number of potential illegal ballots in each state.

Of the above chart, the report states:

Significant irregularities appear to be ubiquitous across the six battleground states. Only Arizona is free of any apparent widespread ballot mishandling while only Pennsylvania lacks significant statistical anomalies. The rest of the matrix is a sea of checkmarks and occasional stars.

Of dead and “ghost” voters, the report states:

In Pennsylvania, for example, a statistical analysis conducted by the Trump Campaign matching voter rolls to public obituaries found what appears to be over 8,000 confirmed dead voters successfully casting mail-in ballots. In Georgia – underscoring the critical role any given category of election irregularities might play in determining the outcome – the estimated number of alleged deceased individuals casting votes almost exactly equals the Biden victory margin.

On the Ghost Voter front, a “Ghost Voter” is a voter who requests and submits a ballot under the name of a voter who no longer resides at the address where that voter was registered. In Georgia for example, it is alleged that over 20,000 absentee or early voters – almost twice the Biden victory margin – cast their ballots after having moved out of state.

In the section of the report on election voting machine irregularities, the report makes note of a number of improbable vote surges all in favor of Biden:

At least one instance of a large and inexplicable vote switching and vote surge in favor of Joe Biden took place in Antrim County, Michigan – and it is associated with the controversial aforementioned Dominion-Smartmatic voting machine hardware-software combo. In this Republican stronghold, 6,000 votes were initially, and incorrectly, counted for Joe Biden. The resulting vote totals were contrary to voter registration and historical patterns and therefore raised eyebrows. When a check was done, it was discovered that the 6,000 votes were actually for Donald J. Trump. A subsequent forensic audit of the Antrim County vote tabulation found that the Dominion system had an astonishing error rate of 68 percent. By way of comparison, the Federal Election Committee requires that election systems must have an error rate no larger than 0.0008 percent.

In Georgia, there were numerous “glitches” with the Dominion machines where the results would change. The most notable of these changes was a 20,000 vote surge for Biden and 1,000 vote decrease for Trump

Read the report for yourself *here.*

