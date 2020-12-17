https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2020/12/17/peter-navarro-releases-massive-report-on-election-fraud-press-conference-1pm-est-today/

Professor Peter Navarro of the Business School at University of California, Irvine talks his work “Death by China” and how China cheats in the world trade system @ University of Michigan

Image by The Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan

Today, Dr. Peter K. Navarro released a new report which provides a comprehensive, objective assessment of the fairness and integrity of the 2020 election, obtained through evidence including more than 50 lawsuits around the nation, thousands of affidavits and testimonies, published analyses, media reports, and more.

Dr. Navarro will be hosting a press briefing call today at 1:00 PM EST in his capacity as a private citizen to discuss his findings.

You can register for the press conference here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

