https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pfizer-operation-warp-speed-manufacturing-shipping/2020/12/17/id/1002098

Pfizer says it has millions of unclaimed vaccine doses sitting in a warehouse but has not been told where to send them.

The pharmaceutical giant made the statement in a press release Thursday, one day after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar told reporters the drugmaker had experienced “manufacturing challenges,” and the Trump administration was working to get more visibility into Pfizer’s manufacturing processes.

“We have continuously shared with Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through weekly meetings every aspect of our production and distribution capabilities,” the Pfizer press release said. “They have visited our facilities, walked the production lines, and been updated on our production planning as information has become available.”

Pfizer also said it had successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses requested by the U.S. government to specified locations, but “as of now we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was the first approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization and distributed countrywide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

