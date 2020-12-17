https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/17/pfizer-we-have-millions-more-doses-sitting-in-our-warehouse-but-as-of-now-we-have-not-received-any-shipment-instructions-for-additional-doses/

Pfizer is pushing back on reports that there are production issues or shipping delays associated with its Covid-19 vaccine.

Albert Bouria, Chairman and CEO of the company, tweeted “Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed”:

Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. The company’s statement can be found here: https://t.co/72sSOWrnil pic.twitter.com/1LoPYmSyWb — AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) December 17, 2020

It appears he’s responding to HHS Sec. Alex Azar. . .

Earlier in the day, HHS Secretary Alex Azar told CNBC that he’d like “more visibility” into the manufacturing of Pfizer’s vaccine, adding the drugmaker has kept the federal government at “arm’s length” throughout the process. https://t.co/Jo3EWdkkkc — Berkeley Lovelace (@BerkeleyJr) December 17, 2020

. . .and to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

.@RonDeSantisFL twice brought up “production issues” as he explained why the state may not get 450k doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine. One official said the feds would rather ship the Moderna vax, which is more nimble for distribution. https://t.co/VSDPSvWkZt — Arek Sarkissian (@ArekSarkissian) December 17, 2020

The statement Bourias linked to takes a further shot at the U.S. Government and Operation Warm Speed, saying Pfizer has “millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.” Ouch:

Hopefully, everyone gets on the same page and soon because we don’t need this drama right now.

