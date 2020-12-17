https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/porch-pirate-caught-following-fedex-truck-stealing-packages/

(POST MILLENNIAL) – Police in Cypress, Tex. were successfully able to track a woman on Monday who was following a FedEx truck and stealing multiple packages after delivery.

The “porch pirate,” 23 Diana Garcia, is now under arrest by authorities and is facing multiple charges, including drug charges stemming from crystal methamphetamine found in her car when she was stopped. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and the federal offense of mail theft.

A witness spotted Garcia following a FedEx truck in the Texas suburb located in the northwestern Houston area, in the vicinity of Drexel Ridge Lane.

