https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/12/17/disaster-nurse-faints-17-minutes-after-getting-covid-vaccine-on-live-tv-n1217517

With the arrival of the new COVID-19 vaccination that was rushed through trials and manufacturing at record speeds, the last thing the medical community wants is for the public to witness a possible bad reaction live on TV. But that’s exactly what happened in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A nurse fainted on live television 17 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

The hospital rushed to explain that the fainting had nothing whatsoever to do with the COVID vaccine. ABC News reported:

During our livestream of the vaccinations at CHI Memorial, Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover while speaking to the media about receiving the vaccine mentioned she started feeling dizzy. She fainted, but thankfully one of the doctors behind her caught her. “It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” Dover said. Dover is now fine, and minutes later was able to get up and speak with us on camera again. The doctors there at CHI Memorial said this is not related to the ingredients in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Maybe that’s true. Maybe it isn’t. Fainting can be a side effect of vaccinations. Dover said in an interview later that she is a frequent fainter. It could have been the anxiety of being interviewed under hot lights and lots of cameras…or not. But one thing is sure: This is hideously bad press for the vaccine pushers. No matter what the officials and experts claim, no one will forget the visual image of that nurse getting injected and then fainting mere minutes later. That’s what Scott Adams would call “powerful persuasion” and it doesn’t matter if the cause was something other than the vaccine; it seemed related and that’s enough to sway public perception.

This tweet from one of the reporters is odd. “Doctors on scene tell us this is common after being given a vaccination and they don’t believe it’s related to the vaccine.” Say what? It’s very common with vaccinations but it’s NOT related to this vaccination?

#BREAKING 15 minutes after a nurse was given the COVID-19 vaccine, she fainted while mid-interview with us. @CHI_Memorial Doctors on scene tell us this is common after being given a vaccination and that they don’t believe it’s related to the vaccine. — Stephanie LaChance (@StephLaChanceTV) December 17, 2020

My guess is that televised COVID vaccinations will stop very soon, or they’ll be staged to ensure nothing like this happens again. The mainstream press has historically gone out of its way to downplay vaccines being the cause of any adverse reactions, even though there are many reactions listed on the manufacturer’s inserts and the government vaccine court has paid out over $4 billion in awards to people injured by vaccines.

The government has to do that because pharmaceutical companies have been indemnified against lawsuits brought by people injured by their vaccines. CNBC recently published a surprisingly honest article about this problem. Are they finally admitting it because they think it makes President Trump look bad, since he is associated with this vaccine and they would prefer to bolster the hated “anti-vaxxers” rather than help Trump in any way?

Look at this headline! This was an unprintable headline just last year. No network would have done this.

This is the most honest reporting on the concerns of vaccine-hesitant people I’ve ever seen in the mainstream press that does not seek to demonize people with honest objections to the way Big Pharma is protected at our expense.

The federal government has granted companies like Pfizer and Moderna immunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines. “It is very rare for a blanket immunity law to be passed,” said Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney. “Pharmaceutical companies typically aren’t offered much liability protection under the law.“ You also can’t sue the Food and Drug Administration for authorizing a vaccine for emergency use, nor can you hold your employer accountable if they mandate inoculation as a condition of employment. Congress created a fund specifically to help cover lost wages and out-of-pocket medical expenses for people who have been irreparably harmed by a “covered countermeasure,” such as a vaccine. But it is difficult to use and rarely pays. Attorneys say it has compensated less than 6% of the claims filed in the last decade.

I’m thrilled they finally are shedding light on this, even if it’s only out of a desire to “get Trump.” In an effort to criticize Trump or his administration’s connection to the vaccine, they are now highlighting potential adverse reactions to vaccines. It is particularly ironic that they describe the vaccine court as “little known.” It is only “little known” because they have refused to report on it for decades even as it quietly paid out billions to victims of Big Pharma.

But now the dam has broken. Will reporters finally get curious about vaccine injuries now that they can smear Trump with it? And will Big Pharma finally feel pressure to make safer vaccines?

