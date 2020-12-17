https://www.theblaze.com/theblaze-tv/best-prediction-vote-now-for-the-best-prediction-of-2020

Vote now for your favorite Best Prediction video of 2020. Here are the four nominees …

Erasing History



Can’t Watch? Listen to the podcast and never miss an episode.

The Political Impact of the Coronavirus, some want this to be President Trump’s Katrina

Can’t Watch? Listen to the podcast and never miss an episode.

Are the Polls Skewed…or Nefarious? | Steve Deace Show



Can’t Watch? Listen to the podcast and never miss an episode.

GLENN’S PREDICTIONS: Three Possible Scenarios for the Future of America



Can’t Watch? Listen to the podcast and never miss an episode.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...