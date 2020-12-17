https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/michael-w-chapman/trump-birth-our-lord-and-savior-changed-history-forever

(CNS News) — In a message from the White House during the lighting of the national Christmas tree, which was largely ignored by the liberal media, President Donald Trump said the “birth of our Lord and Savior changed history forever,” and more than 2,000 years later “His divine words still fill our hearts with hope and faith.”

Speaking from the White House balcony on Dec. 10, with Melania Trump by his side, the president wished all Americans a “very, very Merry Christmas.”

He then said, “For Christians, this is a joyous time to remember God’s greatest Gift to the world. More than 2,000 years ago the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary. He said ‘do not be afraid, you have found favor with God.’

“The angel told her that she would give birth to a baby boy, Jesus, Who would be called the Son of the Most High. Nine months later Christ was born in the town of Bethlehem. The Son of God came into the world in a humble stable.”

Trump continued, “As Christians everywhere know, the birth of our Lord and Savior changed history forever. At Christmas we give thanks to God, and that God sent His only Son to die for us and to offer everlasting peace to all humanity.”

“More than two millennia after the birth of Jesus Christ, His teachings continue to inspire and uplift billions and billions of people all over the globe,” said the president. “His divine words still fill our hearts with hope and faith.”

In closing, President Trump said, “Tonight we ask that God will continue to bless this nation and we pray that He will grant every American family a Christmas season full of joy, hope, and peace.”

