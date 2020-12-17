https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/president-trump-tweets-moderna-vaccine-has-been-overwhelmingly-approved?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Early Friday morning President Trump tweeted that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, which received FDA panel approval on Thursday afternoon, has been approved ‘overwhelmingly’ and that distribution will begin on the double.

The Moderna vaccine was developed in conjunction with the National Institutes of Health as a part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed. Its approval follows the approval of the Pfizer Inc./BioNTech vaccine, which began U.S. distribution earlier this week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

