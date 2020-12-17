https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-twitter-hacking-hacker/2020/12/17/id/1002111

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was hacked successfully in October by a Dutch man, Netherlands authorities said.

Dutch prosecutors announced Victor Gevers hacked President Trump’s Twitter account on Oct. 16, when he needed five tries to guess the password “maga2020!”

Gevers, 44, told a Dutch newspaper he also hacked the president’s @realDonaldTrump account six years ago by correctly guessing the password “yourefired” — the catchphrase from the TV show “The Apprentice.”

Although Washington and Twitter officials have denied the president’s account had been hacked, Dutch prosecutors confirmed the October violation Wednesday and said they would not press charges because Gevers reported it himself.

“We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump’s Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker,” the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement, The Guardian reported.

Although hacking is a criminal offense in the Netherlands, “responsible disclosure” can persuade prosecutors not to press charges.

A Dutch police specialist cyberunit assisted in the investigation.

“Both the hacker and the American authorities have been informed of the outcome of the investigation,” prosecutors said.

Gevers told the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant the president failed to use basic security measures like two-step verification.

“I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts. Or at least would be asked to provide additional information,” he told the newspaper.

Gevers said he attempted to alert U.S. authorities of the hack and eventually was contacted by the Secret Service, who thanked him for bringing the security breach to their attention.

Gevers claimed to be a cybersecurity researcher looking for security breaches in high-profile accounts before the 2020 presidential election.

Related Stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

