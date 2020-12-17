https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/17/privileged-white-male-gavin-newsom-slams-the-pro-life-party-and-their-frail-pathetic-patriarchal-system-for-hurting-california/

Gavin Newsom briefly put down his bowl of Petrossian caviar last night to shame the Trump administration for cutting health care funding to California over abortions:

Hmmm … maybe it wasn’t Petrossian caviar after all. Just really, really small Tide Pods.

Seriously, where to even begin with this?

We feel like we are after reading his tweet.

Oh, we know it does!

Yep.

Meanwhile:

It’s only fair.

