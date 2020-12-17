https://www.oann.com/putin-calls-on-u-s-to-extend-new-start-arms-control-treaty-for-one-year/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=putin-calls-on-u-s-to-extend-new-start-arms-control-treaty-for-one-year

December 17, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Washington to extend the New START arms control treaty that expires in February for one year.

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, signed in 2010, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

