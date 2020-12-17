https://bongino.com/rand-paul-on-eric-swalwell-he-probably-ought-to-just-resign-from-congress

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to resign from Congress over his relationship with a Chinese spy named Christine Fang. Paul said,

“He was the most over-the-top critic of President Trump on Russia collusion, and it turns out he’s sleeping with a Chinese spy.”@RandPaul says @ericswalwell “ought to just resign from Congress,” after his association with an alleged Chinese spy was revealed. pic.twitter.com/84bmxfmHsn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 16, 2020

“I think to be careful, and to be cautious, he should actually resign from the Intelligence Committee. If he is not willing to do that, he should be removed from the Intelligence Committee. But I also think that what hypocrisy. This is the guy that was hurling stones and accusations, all kinds of false accusations at President Trump. ‘Oh, he is controlled by spies’ and this and that. He was the most over the top critic of President Trump on Russia collusion, and it turns out he is sleeping with a Chinese spy. I mean, my goodness, the hypocrisy. It’s appalling, and he really should be red-faced and ashamed of himself and really probably ought to just resign from Congress.”

Allegedly, Fang met Swalwell in 2012, helped place an intern in his office & raised funds for him before the FBI caught on to her and alerted Swalwell she was a spy with a “defensive briefing” in 2015. Rather notably, Swalwell’s office has refused to say whether he slept with her, which means that he almost certainly did. It’s definitely an embarrassment for Swalwell and could potentially make him a security risk. Although the FBI does not believe Swalwell passed on classified information, it’s entirely possible Fang may have learned something China could use to blackmail Swalwell with at a later date.

With that in mind, should Swalwell be on the Intelligence Committee? Probably not and yes, it is possible that he is compromised enough that having him in Congress could be a security risk. Is that his fault? Probably not. He had a pretty, helpful woman interested in him and he went with it. That doesn’t change the fact that in a years-long, probably sexual relationship, Fang may have gathered some sensitive information Swalwell doesn’t want out and he might be willing to do things for China in exchange for keeping it secret. We’d be better off without anyone like that in Congress.

John Hawkins is the author of 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know. You can find him on Parler here, Twitter here, and his Facebook page is here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

