Rapper and entertainer Lil Nas X told a fan who made a possible pregnancy announcement that they should “get rid” of the unborn child.

Live Action, a pro-life advocacy group, took note of the rapper’s remarks and took him to task on social media.

The rapper — real name Montero Lamar Hill — responded with a brush-off, but the nonprofit organization saved the best response for last.

What are the details?

According to LiveAction.org, a fan during a live Instagram chat told the rapper, “I think I’m pregnant.”

Hill responded with what appeared to be a distasteful attempt at a joke and said, "Congratulations! Get rid of it."











www.youtube.com



What else?

Live Action reported on Hill’s remarks Wednesday, writing, “BREAKING: Rapper [Lil Nas X] known for his song ‘Old Town Road’ tells his pregnant fan to kill her baby — ‘Congratulations! get rid of it.'”

Hill took the outlet to task over the story and responded, “No one cares, ratio,” and shared, instead, the video for his new single, “Holiday.”

Live Action had the last word, however.

In a scathing response, Live Action’s Twitter wrote, “Tens of millions of Americans DO CARE that 2,400 babies are being murdered every day.”

The group then took the opportunity to expound on the sanctity of life and shared a link to 10 images victims of second-trimester abortions.

The article, titled “These 10 images may change your mind about abortion,” features graphic images of babies aborted during their mother’s second trimester.

A portion of the article states, “The children in these photographs were aborted at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in the early 1980s. They were eventually smuggled out of the pathology lab there, given to Citizens for a Pro-life Society, and provided proper burials.”

