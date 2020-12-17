https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/buck-hunterbiden-joebiden-specialcounsel/2020/12/17/id/1002078

A special counsel must be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden and his alleged activities in China and elsewhere, as the matter will not be investigated fairly or independently if left up to a U.S. attorney, Rep. Ken Buck said Thursday.

“I think President (Donald) Trump or President-elect (Joe) Biden needs to appoint a special counsel,” the Colorado Republican said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “If you look at who Hunter Biden is dealing with, he is not dealing with western European nations or countries whose leaderships share our values.”

Instead, said Buck, “he is dealing with Communist China and received hundreds of thousands of dollars in a check from the mayor’s wife of Moscow. He is dealing with the corrupt Ukrainian oligarch.”

Those, he added, “are people that no American company should be dealing with, much less the vice president’s son and involving the vice president in those activities.”

Buck also accused the Biden team, and Biden himself, of ignoring questions about Hunter Biden “to their own detriment.”

“The American people are fed up with corruption in Washington, D.C., and selling their office for personal gain,” said Buck. “That’s exactly what it appears President-elect Biden did. If he didn’t do it, we need to have a special counsel to clear the air. It is the special counsel that should be answering the questions just like special counsel (Robert) Mueller investigated President Trump and cleared him.”

He added that “if President-elect Biden is cleared, so be it.”

“If he is not cleared, we need to make sure we proceed with criminal charges against Hunter Biden and if necessary against Joe Biden when he leaves office,” said Buck.

The congressman also said he does not believe Biden had no knowledge about his son’s activities.

“I believe that a representative, a board member from Burisma met with Joe Biden and two days later Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of directors of that company and received an $83,000 a month salary,” said Buck. “I believe that Hunter Biden was on Air Force 2 with Joe Biden and as they got off they met with Chinese communist officials and businesses controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and 12 days later Hunter Biden announces a joint venture investment firm with Chinese officials. I don’t believe Joe Biden has no knowledge.”

The real question he added, is whether Biden knew his office as vice president was used by his son for personal gain.

“This is why it’s so important we win the Georgia election,” he said. “The Senate will have the ability to hold appointments like the attorney general and deputy attorney general and make sure a special counsel is appointed and these facts come out.”

