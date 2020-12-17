https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rep-mo-brooks-18-colleagues-request-election-fraud-hearings-january-6th-electoral-college-vote/

On Monday Rep. Mo Brooks joined Lou Dobbs to discuss his efforts to contest the fraudulent 2020 election.

Brooks promised to confront the fraudulent election when Congress convenes in 2021.

Following the remarks by Brooks on contesting the fraudulent election Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell WARNED GOP MEMBERS NOT to object to the stolen election!

Mitch said it would force Republicans to vote against the move and “that would look anti-Trump.”

In a private call, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned GOP senators not to join a floor fight to support President Trump’s extended assault on the election. Congress convenes Jan. 6 to confirm the Electoral College’s choice of Joe Biden. https://t.co/nXihv4Y74b — The Associated Press (@AP) December 16, 2020

McConnell would rather spit on his base than support the truth and this president.

On Thursday Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and 18 House colleagues sent a letter to Mitch McConnel, Nancy Pelosi and various House and Senate chairs requesting fraud hearings ahead of the Jan 6th Electoral College vote submissions.

Under the Constitution and federal statutes, Congress is responsible for resolving all federal election contests for President, the Senate and the House. https://t.co/qoyUDqhsmI — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 17, 2020

