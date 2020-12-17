https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/rep-richmond-appointed-biden-white-house-adviser-test-positive-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Cedric Richmond, who will join a Biden administration as a senior adviser, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement about the infection was made Thursday by the Biden transition team.

Richmond, a Louisiana Democrat, will also be director of the Office of Public Engagement for a Biden administration.

He was at an outdoor campaign event earlier this week in Atlanta for the Senate runoff elections in Georgia that Biden also attended.

The transition team said Biden on Thursday underwent testing for Covid-19 and the virus was not detected, according to CNN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

