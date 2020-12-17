https://www.dailywire.com/news/reviewing-joe-bidens-terrible-cabinet-drones-doxing-and-potholes

For the past several weeks, members of the legacy media have been fawning over every new addition to Joe Biden’s hypothetical administration. Some have a wealth of experience in the role — for better or for worse — while others have no experience whatsoever.

When Donald Trump announced his nominees four years ago, Democrats were hugely critical. For example, Nancy Pelosi described Ben Carson — Trump’s choice as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development — as a “disconcerting and disturbingly unqualified choice to lead a department as complex and consequential as Housing and Urban Development.”

With that in mind, it seems only fair that we analyze some of Joe Biden’s initial selections, and determine whether they are equally “disconcerting or disturbingly unqualified” in their role.

State: Antony Blinken

The Secretary of State heads the Department of State, and is responsible for foreign affairs.

Antony Blinken’s resumé:

National Security Council (1994 – 2001).

Staff director for Senate Foreign Relations Committee (2002 – 2008).

National Security Advisor to Joe Biden (2009 – 2013).

Deputy National Security Advisor (2013 – 2015).

Deputy Secretary of State (2015 – 2017).

Supported Iraq war in 2003, and assisted Sen. Joe Biden in formulating his support for the invasion. Then worked with Biden to formulate partition of Iraq — a plan which was widely rejected.

Crafted U.S. policy on Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran.

Key figure in drafting Syria policy.

Formulated Obama administration’s “response” to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and the aftermath of the Ukrainian revolution in 2014.

Supported the war in Libya and the supply of weapons to rebels in Syria.

Supported the Saudi Arabian-led intervention in Yemen.

Review: Foreign policy dumpster fire, so of course Joe Biden picked him.

Transportation: Pete Buttigieg

The Secretary of Transportation heads the Department of Transportation, whose mission is “to develop and coordinate policies that will provide an efficient and economical national transportation system, with due regard for need, the environment, and the national defense.

Pete Buttigieg’s resumé:

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana (2012 – 2020).

“ Loves ” transportation, and thinks that airports are “ romantic .”

South Bend Tribune “ reported that many residents felt the city had the ‘worst pothole situation in the state.’”

Review: Has been on a bus, train, or plane at least once in his life. The end.

Housing and Urban Development: Marcia Fudge

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, whose mission is “to increase homeownership, support community development and increase access to affordable housing free from discrimination.”

Marcia Fudge’s resumé:

Mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio (2000 – 2008).

House of Representatives (2008 – present).

Wrote a letter asking for “leniency in sentencing for Lance Mason in a 2015 letter after Mason admitted to brutally beating his then-wife, Aisha Fraser.” Mason, an Ohio Democrat politician, went on to attack and kill his ex-wife in 2018, stabbing her 59 times.

None of Fudges’ committee assignments have been related to housing.

Review: Not better qualified for the role than Ben Carson.

Agriculture: Tom Vilsack

The Secretary of Agriculture heads the Department of Agriculture, and oversees all federal laws relating to farming, forestry, rural economic development, and food.

Tom Vilsack’s resumé:

Mayor of Mount Pleasant (1987 – 1992).

Iowa Senate (1993 – 1999).

Governor of Iowa (1999 – 2007).

As governor, focused on boosting the Iowa economy by offering grants to corporations, allowing felons who had served their sentences to vote, reducing methamphetamine use, and restricting the state’s use of eminent domain.

Nominated in 2008 by Barack Obama as Secretary of Agriculture (2009 – 2017).

Review: No significant experience in agriculture prior to being Secretary of Agriculture.

Health and Human Services: Xavier Becerra

The Secretary of Health and Human Services is head of the Department of Health and Human Services, and acts as the principal advisor to the president on all matters regarding health.

Xavier Becerra’s resumé:

California State Assembly (1990 – 1992).

House of Representatives (1993 – 2017).

Attorney General of California (2017 – present).

Graduated from Stanford University (B.A. in Economics) and Stanford Law School.

Began career as a lawyer, then as an administrative assistant for California State Sen. Art Torres, and then as a deputy attorney general.

Voted against the Prenatal Non-Discrimination Act (PRENDA), which would criminalize sex-selective abortion.

Review: Apart from enabling abortion, no significant experience regarding health.

Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas

The Secretary of Homeland Security heads the Department of Homeland Security, who are tasked with ensuring public safety.

Alejandro Mayorkas’ resumé:

Assistant U.S. Attorney and U.S. Attorney (1998 – 2001).

Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, 2009 – 2013).

Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security (2013 – 2016).

Implemented Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Criticized by a Department of Homeland Security inspector general for the “fast-tracking” of EB-5 investor visa approvals, specifically regarding perceived special treatment of businesses connected with prominent Democrats.

Central figure in negotiations with China on cybersecurity issues.

Led the Obama administration’s delegation to Cuba after the controversial “normalization” of U.S.-Cuba relations.

Review: Normalizing communist regimes seems antithetical to ensuring public safety.

Office of Management and Budget: Neera Tanden

The Office of Management and Budget produces the president’s budget, and examines agency programs and policies for compliance.

Neera Tanden’s resumé:

Personal friend of Hillary Clinton.

Associate director for domestic policy on President Bill Clinton’s campaign.

Domestic policy advisor for First Lady Hillary Clinton’s office.

Deputy campaign manager and policy director for Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign.

Policy director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign (2008).

Punched Faiz Shakir when he asked Clinton about her Iraq War vote.

Domestic policy director for Obama’s presidential campaign (2008).

Senior advisor to Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius during Obama administration.

Helped draft Obama administration’s healthcare legislation, including the withdrawn “public option.” Described as one of the “ key architects ” of the Affordable Care Act.

Reported to have revealed the first name of a Center for American Progress employee who had claimed to be a victim of sexual assault.

Supported Gaddafi’s removal prior to the bombing of Libya.

Review: Clinton swamp creature, who might punch or dox you if you step out of line.

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines

The Director of National Intelligence heads the Intelligence Community, directs the National Intelligence Program, and advises the president on intelligence matters.

Avril Haine’s resumé:

Deputy Chief Counsel for the Majority Senate Democrats under then-chairman Sen. Joe Biden (2007 – 2008).

Assistant legal adviser for treaty affairs for State Department (2008 – 2010).

Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President on National Security Affairs (2010).

Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2013 – 2015).

Overruled the CIA Inspector General when she chose not to discipline CIA personnel who hacked the computers of Senate staffers working on the Senate Intelligence Committee report on CIA torture.

Deputy National Security Advisor (2015 – 2017).

Worked closely with John Brennan on extra-judicial drone strikes . Instrumental in constructing the legal and policy framework for drone strikes, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

Review: Drone strikes on civilians…

Veterans Affairs: Denis McDonough

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs heads the Department of Veterans Affairs, overseeing veteran’s benefits, health care, and national veterans’ memorials and cemeteries.

Denis McDonough’s resumé:

Aide to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, focusing on Latin America (1996 – 1999).

Deputy National Security Advisor (2010 – 2013).

White House Chief of Staff (2013 – 2017).

Chief of Staff when the Obama’s VA scandal occurred in 2014, when at least 35 veterans died while waiting for care in Arizona.

Review: No experience regarding veterans or their affairs.

Ian Haworth is host of The Ian Haworth Show and The Truth in 60 Seconds. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

