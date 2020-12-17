https://www.theblaze.com/news/journalism-professor-gop-fecal-matter

Chenjerai Kumanyika, a journalism and media studies assistant professor at Rutgers University, has compared the GOP to “fecal matter” and claimed that conservative policies are “climate-destroying, democracy destroying, racist, sexist, [and] violent.”

He also referred to the pro-life movement as a “death cult.”

In February, however, Kumanyika was preaching platitudes that “language matters,” according to Campus Reform.

What are the details?

Campus Reform on Thursday reported that Kumanyika recently took to his personal Twitter account to compare the GOP to “fecal matter,” then issued an apology — to fecal matter — for the comparison.

The outlet reported that Kumanyika was “addressing his ‘liberal friends'” and “advised them to ‘call out’ and organize against’ the potential Biden-Harris administration should it ‘harken back to what has not worked before.'”

He wrote, “You don’t have to wait and ‘work with them’ for two years as Republicans work to s**t out something even more putrid in 2022. I mean no offense to fecal matter here. Fecal matter has done nothing wrong. Conservatives can’t say the same.”

Kumanyika later issued an “apology” — to fecal matter, and not the GOP.

“Apology: Earlier I suggested the GOP would ‘s**t out’ something more putrid in future elections,” he wrote. “This poorly chosen metaphor compared GOP politics to fecal matter[.] This was unfair to fecal matter & does not reflect my heart. Unlike the GOP, fecal matter has done nothing wrong.”

He later added, “Fecal matter — our friend in digestion — has only played its role in the excretory process. I should not have compared it to the GOP politicians many (not all) of whom have supported, climate-destroying, democracy destroying, racist, sexist, violent policies.”

Anything else?

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kumanyika also referred to the pro-life movement as a “death cult.”

“The ‘pro-life’ rhetoric of conservative politics conceals what it has actually become — a death cult,” he wrote. “It is a cauldron of hateful resignation & violence & willingness to sacrifice the most vulnerable on the altar of denial. The administration’s Covid strategy confirms this.”

‘Language matters’

In February, the outlet reports that Kumanyika appeared at an event with Boston University Center for Anti-Racist Research Director Ibram Kendi and insisted that “language matters.”

“Language matters, you know, and I think that in a society like the United States — which has actually a history of anti-intellectualism — there can be a way to marginalize and to act like language doesn’t matter or someone who’s talking about language is just engaging in semantics, but you know, these words really stand in, they help us to understand things.”







