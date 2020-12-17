https://www.theblaze.com/news/school-district-investigating-high-school-teacher-porn

A Florida school district is investigating allegations that a teacher was watching pornography during a recent virtual learning session with his high school students.

What are the details?

According to the

New York Post, Michael Braeseke — a social sciences teacher at South Broward High School — is facing the accusations after video of him sitting at a desk and looking down went viral.

In the video, Braeseke sits with what appears to be a faint smirk on his face while a woman can be heard in the background screaming “Oh my God” in apparent ecstasy.

A former student obtained the recording of the virtual class and shared it to social media, where it quickly went viral and caught the attention of the district.

The former student, Elijah Ruby, shared the video to Twitter writing, “South Broward high school teacher Mr. Micheal Braseke [sic] watches pornography in class. This teacher is a known pervert who has made inappropriate advances toward students in the past.”

Tagging the school’s principal, Patricia Brown, Ruby added, “How can you let this happen?”

Brown

responded by writing, “As a survivor myself, I would never ignore concerns expressed. Social media is not the best medium to address issues of this importance. Please encourage others to email/call me. They ARE loved & valued!”

According to the Miami Herald, district officials launched a probe into the video on Tuesday.

A statement from Broward County Public Schools said, “Broward County Public Schools takes all matters and allegations involving the safety of students and staff very seriously. When school leaders were made aware of the alleged teacher misconduct during a virtual class, they took immediate action and began to look into allegations and follow proper protocols prior to social media posts. The incident and allegations were reported to the District’s Special Investigative Unit to initiate an internal investigation. The District and school administration remain committed to the safety and emotional well-being of students.”

