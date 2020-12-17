http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mS0Q6e3qQ-A/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer stated that Hunter Biden’s emails make it clear “he’s also paying a lot of the family’s bills, including his father’s and his mother’s, with these foreign gains,” and “this is an issue of enrichment involving Joe Biden himself.”

Schweizer said, “[N]ow, with the laptop, with the emails, that includes emails from Hunter Biden’s business partners…but also Hunter Biden’s emails themselves, we realize how the Biden family actually operates in this commercial space. And what I mean, Sean, is that it’s pretty clear, in Hunter’s own words in some of these emails, that he is receiving this money from overseas, but he’s also paying a lot of the family’s bills, including his father’s and his mother’s, with these foreign gains, these foreign funds. So, the point is, this is not just about Hunter Biden getting wealthy, and it’s not just a question of the intelligence and the national security threat, this is an issue of enrichment involving Joe Biden himself.”

