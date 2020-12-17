https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/sea-foam-swamps-australian-beaches-amid-spell-extreme-weather/

(FRANCE24) – The famous beaches of Australia’s Gold Coast were in places rendered almost invisible by vast quantities of thick sea foam for a second day on Tuesday. The foam is a naturally occurring phenomenon but has appeared in larger than usual quantities amid another bout of extreme weather in the country.

Some children and families headed to beaches on Australia’s eastern coast to catch sight of the unusual occurrence and even play in the bubbles.

The foam is mostly made up of decaying organic matter and poses little danger, say experts.

