https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-rick-scott-says-well-see-about-objecting-to-electoral-college-votes-on-jan-6_3622638.html

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said Wednesday he and his Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill would continue to monitor developments around claims of voter fraud in the November election, with Scott declining, at this stage, to commit to objecting to the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6. “We’ll see,” Scott told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly in an interview, during which he was asked whether he would join a House member during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, when the Electoral College votes are considered and, under a typical scenario, counted and the next president of the United States officially declared. “I think all of us are in the same position,” Scott said. “What we’re doing is we’re trying to get as much information as possible. We’re going to continue to watch what’s going on. We’re going to continue to listen about the fraud. We know there was a lot of fraud,” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

