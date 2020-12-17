http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3KSPSkb75Bk/

Veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen claims he is feeling “euphoric” after becoming one of the first people in the world to receive the new Pfizer vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus.

Sir Ian, 81, received his vaccine at Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London on Wednesday as the British government rolls out vaccination services for the elderly, health care workers, and people living in care homes.

“Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations,” he suggested. “I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.”

The Lord of the Rings star went on to praise Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), saying that his vaccination was proof the public health care system worked.

“Next time I come, well no, six days after I next come I’m going to give them all a big hug — is that allowed? I don’t know,” said Sir Ian. “That’s the real bonus of all this, to watch and see what works in this country and what doesn’t work – and it seems to me the NHS is right at the top of the list for institutions that do work.”

“Of course, I know I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for the NHS,” he continued. “I’m a little bit older than the NHS but when I was a kid, having good medical treatment available when it was needed — what a wonderful notion.”

The United Kingdom is the first country in the world to roll out its mass vaccination program, with the U.S. set to follow soon after. All people receiving the Pfizer vaccine are required to receive a booster jab 21 days after their first injection.

On Tuesday, Hollywood director Oliver Stone revealed that he recently took the Russian vaccine known as Sputnik V, despite concerns from foreign health experts about its efficacy. The 74-year-old admitted he was “hopeful” it will work after hearing “good things” about its efficacy.

