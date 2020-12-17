https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/smartest-man-know-joe-biden-defends-son-hunter-softball-interview-promoted-cbs-evening-news-video/

The mainstream media is a total joke.

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation over tax allegations and his shady business deals in China.

Joe Biden was also involved in Hunter Biden’s overseas deals and there are emails and text messages to prove his involvement.

The reality is Joe Biden was the one wheeling and dealing and selling out his public office through his son Hunter, who was merely the bagman.

Joe Biden, AKA “The Big Guy” got between 10% and 50% of Hunter Biden’s earnings.

Joe Biden defended his crackhead son Hunter as the “smartest man” he knows in a softball interview with Stephen Colbert.

CBS Evening News ran a clip of Biden’s interview with Stephen Colbert empathizing with Joe Biden.

“As a father I…admire that. But in terms of your job as president, can you reach across the aisle to people who will be using this as an attack on you when it is such a personal attack because it’s about family?”

The same media that attacked Donald Trump Jr. for having a 15 minute meeting with a Russian lawyer is empathizing with Joe Biden after it was revealed he was involved in an international money laundering operation selling out his public office to the CCP, Russia, Ukraine and other countries.

WATCH:

#CBSEveningNews shows @StephenAtHome empathizing w/ Biden: “As a father I…admire that. But in terms of your job as president, can you reach across the aisle to people who will be using this as an attack on you when it is such a personal attack because it’s about family?” #LSSC pic.twitter.com/2uZenvGi1V — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) December 17, 2020

