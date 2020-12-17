https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/snowstorm-hits-northeast-becomes-killer-traffic-piles/

(FOX NEWS) — The first major snowfall to hit the East Coast this season dumped several inches of snow on multiple states and led to a massive pileup in central Pennsylvania that left at least two dead, according to state police.

Authorities said somewhere between 30 and 60 cars were involved in the crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton County between Longanton and Lock Haven. Multiple people were injured.

Authorities urged people to stay home and not travel “unless it is absolutely necessary.”

