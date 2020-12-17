https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/17/so-brave-becket-adams-thread-confirms-nobody-loves-the-media-more-than-the-media/

As we approach the final month of year four of the Trump presidency, the media are congratulating themselves on a job well done after a long stretch of helping the DNC push its narratives, which has obviously been exhausting work.

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams has a thread featuring members of the media patting themselves on the back so much that they’re at risk of dislocating their shoulders:

If that energy could be harnessed the entire planet could be powered for ten years:

The Dan Rather Award is particularly font-tastic:

It’s real, and it’s shamelessly spectacular.

They’re simply the best — just ask them!

Now the media are trying to re-energize for four years of carrying water for Biden and Harris. They’re definitely up to the task (they’ve already started).

