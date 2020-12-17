https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/17/so-brave-becket-adams-thread-confirms-nobody-loves-the-media-more-than-the-media/

As we approach the final month of year four of the Trump presidency, the media are congratulating themselves on a job well done after a long stretch of helping the DNC push its narratives, which has obviously been exhausting work.

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams has a thread featuring members of the media patting themselves on the back so much that they’re at risk of dislocating their shoulders:

journalism’s high opinion of journalism is the planet’s most potent naturally occurring source of energy. pic.twitter.com/YmRTqHmhYh — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2020

If that energy could be harnessed the entire planet could be powered for ten years:

tfw you’re the hero of your own story. pic.twitter.com/xN82AcTw8c — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2020

they should invent a journalism award for best journalism awards. like, the award for the best journalism award this years goes to the pulitzer, because that’s always a good award. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2020

The Dan Rather Award is particularly font-tastic:

Dan Rather medals?? now they are just punking us….. — Never Give Up… (@PCGalloway) December 17, 2020

nope. i contacted the school and confirmed they are indeed real. https://t.co/KpnQfpeynk — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2020

It’s real, and it’s shamelessly spectacular.

It’s so tough to cover a President you and all your colleagues hate. These people are so brave. Now see if anyone gets these awards for covering Biden the same way. I’m kidding, they’ll never cover Biden the same way. https://t.co/ivf070YMVv — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) December 17, 2020

Find someone to love you the way the media loves itself. — Colonial (FNG) Patriot (@PatriotColonial) December 17, 2020

They’re simply the best — just ask them!

Never forget who the real heroes are. — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) December 17, 2020

the whole journalism industry is just the south park episode where the hybrid drivers sniff their own farts pic.twitter.com/K4enuS0Mn6 — $kodk $work (@wario_chalmers) December 17, 2020

I can imagine how lovely it must feel to write your own tale and make yourself the hero of it. Does it get you any closer to truth? No, but obviously THAT’S not a huge concern. https://t.co/huZ7EGdYYu — lydia (@sourpatchlyds) December 17, 2020

Now the media are trying to re-energize for four years of carrying water for Biden and Harris. They’re definitely up to the task (they’ve already started).

