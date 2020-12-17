https://creativedestructionmedia.com/opinion/2020/12/17/sorry-mitch-there-is-no-moving-forward-without-nov-3rd-being-fixed/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently congratulated Joe Biden as president-elect. This action was taken in spite of the myriad of legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov 3rd poll and massive evidence the election was stolen via election fraud of multiple varieties.

First, the Republican leader heaped praise on Trump’s “endless” accomplishments as he congratulated President-elect Joe Biden during a morning Senate speech. Then he pivoted, privately warning Republican senators away from disputing the Electoral College tally when Congress convenes in a joint session Jan. 6 to confirm the results, reported Real Clear Politics.

That fight would yield a “terrible vote” for Republicans, McConnell told the senators, according to two people granted anonymity to discuss the call, which was first reported by Politico. They would have to choose whether to back Trump or publicly buck him.

Mitch is concerned about a ‘terrible vote’ while the American people are concerned about the end of free elections in the United States. This is quite a difference of priorities.

McConnell’s strong ties to Chinese Communist Party trade officials may have something to do with the Majority Leader’s world view.

Here’s a news flash for the Majority Leader – nothing is going to move forward in American politics until the Nov 3rd election is settled in a free and fair fashion. In short, Joe Biden did not win — you know this, but you’d prefer to go back to business as usual with the Chicoms in their agenda to turn the United States into a vassal state to the People’s Republic.

You can kiss your Senate majority goodbye Mitch if you don’t support the President in his fight to be seated in the White House on Jan 20th, a right he won on Nov 3rd by millions of votes.

In fact, CDMedia will go out on a limb here and declare your political career over if you do not ensure President Trump fills his rightful seat in January. You will lose the Senate because Stacy Abrams has already ensured another Georgia steal.

The American people are angry Mitch. They will force investigations; they will force prosecution for the crimes that have been committed right before our very eyes. If you’re smart, you’ll be on the right side of history when POTUS takes another four years.

Right now you are on the wrong side, and will suffer the political consequences.

