Michael Braeseke, a social sciences teacher at South Broward High School in Hollywood, Fla., is under investigation after a clip surfaced that allegedly showed him watching porn during an online class:

Florida teacher probed for allegedly watching porn during online class https://t.co/RsrnsgwhcM pic.twitter.com/kEPRVi5tph — New York Post (@nypost) December 17, 2020

The clip, which can be viewed here, was first shared by a former student who also accused the teacher of making “inappropriate advances toward students in the past”:

Broward schools is now investigating:

Was this teacher watching porn in class? Broward schools is investigating. https://t.co/UqtyJ1aDJs — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) December 16, 2020

SBHS Principal Patricia Brown did respond to the initial post and encouraged other students who may have something to report to contact her directly:

My student’s welfare is always of the utmost importance & always will be. As a survivor myself, I would never ignore concerns expressed. Social media is not the best medium to address issues of this importance. Please encourage others to email/ call me. They ARE loved & valued! — Principal Brown (@SBHSPrincipal) December 15, 2020

But based on the number of people who are responding on Twitter, this school could have a major problem on its hands:

Its the fact that ONLY BECAUSE OF THIS the school is actually addressing it.. when we’ve been complaining for years… and then they advise us to not bring it to social media.. — elina (@okokgtg) December 15, 2020

this man has made countless people uncomfortable and @SBHSPrincipal is SILENT. You love us, Ms. Brown? I guess that only applies when we’re making you look good. https://t.co/PUDAgvTOku — em! (@lucifersqueso) December 16, 2020

Call me at 754-323-1804. Would love to talk with you. — Principal Brown (@SBHSPrincipal) December 17, 2020

As long as we get him out of schools. I’ve been in contact with Brown and made her aware as well — baby (@spaceybabe_) December 17, 2020

Thank you for sharing with me yesterday. I appreciate you and what you had to say. Please encourage anyone else to reach out to me at 754-323-1804. — Principal Brown (@SBHSPrincipal) December 17, 2020

Local government officials are asking questions, too:

This is absolutely disgusting and the stories from students and alumni coming forward with their experiences are heartbreaking. How could this have gone on so long unchecked? — Sabrina Javellana (@jvellana) December 15, 2020

