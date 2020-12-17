https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/steps-can-take-stop-steal/

Each passing day produces more evidence of pervasive voter fraud and foreign interference in the Presidential election. Although there are 6 key states currently in dispute where the Dominion Voting System machines were used to subtract votes from Donald Trump–Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. But there also is solid evidence that the 22 other states using Dominion also experienced similar vote switching.

We learned from today’s hearing in the U.S. Senate by Senator Ron Johnson that none of the Dominion machines have been certified since 2017. This fault lies with former CISA Director Christ Krebs. No wonder he was fired.

Dominion Voting Systems is a foreign corporation, based in Canada, which was acquired by Staple Street Capital in 2018. Staple Street Capital is a quintessential Deep State entity–controlled by Democrats and funded by a Swiss bank with ties to Chinese entities.

Staple Street Capital is a private equity firm founded in 2009 based in New York. Staple Street Capital’s co-founders and Board members of Dominion Voting are:

Stephen D. Owens was a managing director of the Carlyle Group (1998 – 2009), Hootan Yaghoobzadeh worked for the Carlyle Group (2002 – 2003), Cerberus Capital Management (2003 – 2009).

William E. Kennard, a longtime Democrat closely tied to Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, is a member of the Executive Board Member of Staple Street Capital. Kennard, like Ownes and Yaghoobzadeh, also worked for The Carlyle Group. He was nominated as ambassador to the EU by Barack Obama in August 2009 and is a member of Secretary of State John Kerry’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board. He was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1997 as chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

According to the SEC, “On Oct 8, 2020, Staple Street Capital filed SEC Form D offerings and sales amount of $400,000,000 with the Sales Compensation Recipient identified as UBS Securities.”

There is a China tie to UBS Securities LLC–Fred Hu, born in China, sits on the board. Dr. Fred Hu has been the founder and chairman of Primavera Capital Group since 2010. Look at the other partners in this outfit:

William Wang William was a former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, Principle Investment Area. Prior to Goldman Sachs, William was previously a Vice President of CICC Investment Banking Division and an Associate of CICC’s Private Equity Division. William has a Master Degree and Bachelor Degree from the Management School of Shanghai Jiaotong University. Kenneth Wong Kenneth was previously a Managing Director of Investment Banking Division, Goldman Sachs (Asia). Prior to Goldman Sachs, Kenneth was a Director for UBS Investment Banking Division. Kenneth graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Cambridge University. Haitao Zhai Haitao was a former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, responsible for the firm’s business relations with various governmental clients and major financial institutions in China. Haitao was also previously the Director of Goldman Sachs-ICBC Strategic Cooperation Office, Chief Representative of Goldman Sachs Beijing Office. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Haitao was Deputy Representative of People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Representative Office in New York and was Portfolio Manager of FX Reserve Management team at the PBOC headquarters in Beijing. Haitao currently serves as an Independent Director of China Everbright International Limited, a Hong Kong-listed company. Haitao holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Peking University, a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University, and an MBA from New York University. Max Chen Max was previously in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs in both Hong Kong and New York. Max received his Juris Doctor and MBA degrees from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School respectively and also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics from Harvard College. Gigi Ng Gigi was previously in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Gigi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History of Art from the University of Virginia. Stephen Zhang Stephen was previously in the Special Situations Group and Investment Banking Division of Morgan Stanley. Stephen holds a Master in Accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Tsinghua University.

Why would UBS pump 400 million into Staple Street Capital? What role did Fred Hu play? These are questions that demand an answer.

So, what can you do?

First, demand that your Representative protest the electoral fraud. They must demand answers and accontability.

Second, demand that your Representative refuse to endorse the corrupt slate of electors.

Third, send the following letter to your Senator and call their office.

Dear Senator, I request you exercise your Constitutional and statutory authority to object to the certification of any elector from any state that refuses to allow a meaningful audit of the November general election for electors to the Presidency, which must include: 1) a re-canvass of the vote that authorizes independent confirmation of a signature match using the same standards the same election officials use for nomination petitions, recall petitions, and initiative petitions; 2) publishing of the ballots for the world to review and observe, as states promised when they wrote large taxpayer checks to election machine companies like Dominion and others; and 3) audited review of the voter rolls to insure only qualified voters cast ballots for electors to the Presidency. If a state refuses to allow an honest audit of the vote, then I request you object to the certification of any electors from that state which has refused such an audit. At present, this includes the electors from Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. Fourth, Senators Perdue and Loeffler denounce the fraud. They must insist on the audit described above. It is time to stand up and be counted.

