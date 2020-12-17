https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/17/suddenly-resistance-is-a-bad-thing-when-education-secretary-betsy-devos-calls-for-it-and-its-taken-out-of-context/

Even if outgoing Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was simply encouraging her successors to be the “the resistance,” we wouldn’t have a problem with it — how could we after seeing the #RESIST hashtag on Twitter the day after the 2016 election and every day since? And remember when “resistance forces” took over the Twitter accounts of federal agencies and went rogue?

And as the Reason Foundation’s director of school choice, Corey DeAngelis, points out, a ton of media outlets chose to focus on that one quote, with MSNBC even saying DeVos’s statement “sounds quite a bit like an ironic call for some kind of ‘deep state.’”

So what did she actually say in a virtual meeting on Tuesday?

We thought resistance was patriotic? Whatever happened to sick-and-tired Hillary Clinton’s claim that “we need to stand up and say we’re Americans, and we have the right to debate and disagree with any administration”?

As we said above, DeVos’s use of the R-word suddenly made her meeting newsworthy:

“Betsy DeVos pressed staffers at the Education Department to ‘resist’ the incoming Biden administration.”

At least the Daily Mail included the whole quote.

“Betsy DeVos tells staff to ‘resist’ Biden.” When did she say that?

Unspecified “forces.” Yeah, we’ll get to those in the comments.

It’s amazing how the media can take a call to “put students first” and turn it into something treasonous.

