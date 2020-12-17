https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/scotus-blocks-bid-block-trump-plan-exclude-illegal-immigrants-congressional?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge Friday to block the Trump administration’s effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the U.S. census count and from being counted toward congressional redistricting.

The conservative majority on the high court ruled that it would be premature to block the president’s plan before such a time as it was implemented.

