Either some social media intern in Iran is just picking topics from a hat, or Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei is threatening revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani just in time for a new administration to take over and bend over for the Iranians so they can get their nuke program up and running again.

What’s hilarious is how many responses won’t display because they “violated the Twitter Rules.” Khamenei can post a threat, but you have to abide by the Twitter rules.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg all criticized President Trump for the strike. Will they apologize formally after the inauguration and make things right with more pallets of cash?

