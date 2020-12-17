https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/17/supreme-leader-khamenei-says-revenge-for-the-killing-of-qassem-soleimani-will-certainly-happen-at-the-right-time/

Either some social media intern in Iran is just picking topics from a hat, or Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei is threatening revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani just in time for a new administration to take over and bend over for the Iranians so they can get their nuke program up and running again.

Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who carried this out should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 16, 2020

Suck my american dick — Branson Taylor. PhD Ass Eating (@Btaylor74) December 16, 2020

I’m pretty sure God said “revenge is mine”. — Hazel Black (@Rosecomment) December 16, 2020

As the famous quote in Arabic goes – he who truly intends to revenge does not notify of his plans to revenge. — Ohav Cohen (@CohenOhav) December 16, 2020

Bless your heart — Texas Alternate Elector 🤠 (@BadAssTexan1776) December 16, 2020

Come get it, sweetheart — Stunning and Brave 🤩 (@HexRaoul) December 16, 2020

Trillions invested in America’s Military. We’re always at the ready. Bring it.🇺🇸 — Pamela Hammernik (@HammernikPamela) December 16, 2020

Sounds like a threat to me — Unix Chick (@SineTimore17) December 17, 2020

Bring it — Stevie Stacks 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@StevieStacks84) December 16, 2020

Merry Christmas oh and happy Hanukkah. — Queen Doris HRH. Wear a mask . My 🐱 says (@Danish_Karen) December 16, 2020

Rest in pieces, General Soleimani. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) December 16, 2020

Golly gosh hope you guys don’t photoshop more missiles at us https://t.co/wswgg78cOI — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 17, 2020

What’s hilarious is how many responses won’t display because they “violated the Twitter Rules.” Khamenei can post a threat, but you have to abide by the Twitter rules.

(!) This threat of vengeance is disputed. — Content_Tracer (@Content_Tracer) December 16, 2020

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg all criticized President Trump for the strike. Will they apologize formally after the inauguration and make things right with more pallets of cash?

Related:

This painting of Iran’s top nuke scientist in the clouds with Qassem Soleimani should soothe Ben Rhodes https://t.co/QPSJLIhpiK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 29, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

