https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-nurse-re-vaccinated-after-video-appears-to-show-fake-injection_3622437.html

A nurse in Texas was given the COVID-19 vaccine a second time after members of the public questioned whether he actually received the shot, a hospital said. Video footage from the University Medical Center (UMC) of El Paso showed the nurse preparing to get the vaccine. But the video appeared to show the syringe’s plunger already depressed, and no injection having occurred. The footage was part of a video aired by local broadcaster KTSM, showing the public vaccinations of five workers at the hospital. Multiple viewers raised questions after watching the video. The hospital said it looked into what happened and decided to have the nurse get what it described as a second dose of the vaccine. “After numerous reports emerged on social media claiming one of the five nurses receiving a vaccination on Tuesday did not receive a full dose of vaccine, we want to remove any doubt raised …

