In order to make a proposed joint venture with Chinese Energy Company CEFC look like it was “truly” a family business, text messages from Hunter Biden’s former business associates show they wanted to get Joe Biden involved, Fox News reports.

The text messages, which date back to 2017, were obtained by Fox News. The venture being discussed in the text messages, Sinohawk Holdings, never came to fruition.

Hunter Biden’s now-ex-associates James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski discussed a breakdown of the joint venture with CEFC, the “stakes,” and floated getting Joe Biden involved.

In a conversation over the terms of the company, Gilliar, in a May 11, 2017 text message to Bobulinski, wrote: “Man U are right let’s get the company set up, then tell H and family the high stakes and get Joe involved.”

It is unknown how Joe Biden would be involved in the venture. Biden has denied ever being involved in his son’s business dealings.

Bobulinski texted Gilliar on April 30, 2017, asking, “what is the deal w Jim Biden as he wasn’t part of the discussion but now seems a focal point.”

Gilliar answered: “With H demons, could be good to have a back up, he strengthens our USP to Chinese as it looks like a truly family business, and I like the dude.”

According to Fox News, “USP” in business dealings typically stands for “unique selling proposition” or “unique selling point.” Another source said it could stand for U.S. persons.

In another exchange that discussed setting up a meeting on May 7, 2017, Gilliar asked Bobulinski to come up with an “a lister to meet chairman Sunday.”

“Ok. A ‘lister’?” Bobulinski replied back on May 4, 2017.

“Top person at same level as chairman, who would like to access China or money,” Gilliar responded. “It’s the way it works culturally for them.”

Gilliar added: “And empowers the B family so therefore us.”

On May 5, 2017, Gilliar texted Bobulinski: “Think Joe may come Sunday. I’m hoping.”

“Yah I told Jim that’s a no brainer if he can make it he should be there,” Bobulinski answered.

Gilliar replied: “Agreed.”

A source familiar with the meeting told Fox News that Biden did not attend the May, 7, 2017 meeting.

In a later message exchange dated May 18, 2017, between Gilliar and Bobulinski, the two discussed the joint venture again. This time, Bobulinski raised “concerns” about the structure of the undertaking.

“H brought in Jim simply to leverage getting more equity for himself and family in the final hour, that is evident,” Bobulinski texted.

“I know why the [sic] wants the deal and what makes it enormous, it’s the family name in reality, they could have asked for 51 per cent, maybe u would not be interested but many US moguls would have been.”

On May 20, 2017, Gilliar texts Bobulinski again, stating: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid.”

“OK they should be paranoid about things,” Bobulinski says.

In October, Gilliar told The Wall Street Journal that he was “unaware of any involvement at any time of the former Vice President” in their business dealings.

