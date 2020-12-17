https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/12/17/the-good-place-star-jameela-jamil-declares-celebrities-as-useless-and-make-no-real-difference-in-the-world-n295999
About The Author
Related Posts
MO Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner Removed From McCloskey Gun Case
December 10, 2020
Tony Dungy Questions 'Pro-Choice' Pastor & GA Senate Candidate Warnock's Faith in Powerful Twitter Thread: 'Is He a Christian?'
December 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy